Excessive Heat WARNING thru Friday​

OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Lows 72-77.  Sunrise 6:14

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Storms Developing Late in the Afternoon (Best Chance Northeast of Evansville).  Extremely Hot & Very Humid with Highs 99-103 (Heat Index 105-115).  Winds W 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms.  Very Warm with Lows 73-78.

SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Hot & Very Humid with Highs 90-96 (North to South…92-93 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 95-105).  Winds NNE 5-15

