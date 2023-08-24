Excessive Heat WARNING thru Friday​​

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Lows 72-77. Sunrise 6:14

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Storms Developing Late in the Afternoon (Best Chance Northeast of Evansville). Extremely Hot & Very Humid with Highs 99-103 (Heat Index 105-115). Winds W 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms. Very Warm with Lows 73-78.

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Hot & Very Humid with Highs 90-96 (North to South…92-93 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 95-105). Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart