EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:35

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Chilly with Lows 41-46.  Sunrise 6:00

WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Highs 63-70 (Northwest to Southeast…67-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15

WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the Southwest towards Daybreak.  Lows 42-49 (Northeast to Southwest…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing in the Morning then Diminishing After Noon.  Breezy & Cool with Highs 58-65 (60-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart