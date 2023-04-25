EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:35

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Chilly with Lows 41-46. Sunrise 6:00

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 63-70 (Northwest to Southeast…67-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15

WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the Southwest towards Daybreak. Lows 42-49 (Northeast to Southwest…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Increasing in the Morning then Diminishing After Noon. Breezy & Cool with Highs 58-65 (60-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E 10-20

