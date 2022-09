EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:09

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 59-62. Sunrise 6:27

FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon (More Clouds South where Spotty Showers are Possible). Highs 83-87. Winds E 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers Mainly towards Daybreak. Lows 65-68.

SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Humid with Highs 75-81 (77-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart