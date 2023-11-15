EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:38

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 40-48 (Northeast to Southeast…42-43 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:32

THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Highs 67-70.  Winds SE/S 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in from the West After Midnight.  Warm with Lows 54-57.

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers, Ending Late in the Afternoon.  Breezy & Mild with Highs 59-65 (Northeast to Southwest…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart