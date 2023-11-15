EVENING: Mainly Clear. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:38

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 40-48 (Northeast to Southeast…42-43 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:32

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Highs 67-70. Winds SE/S 5-15

THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in from the West After Midnight. Warm with Lows 54-57.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers, Ending Late in the Afternoon. Breezy & Mild with Highs 59-65 (Northeast to Southwest…64-65 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart