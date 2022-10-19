Red Flag WARNING (High Fire Danger) 10am to 7pm Thursday
EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40. Sunset 6:07
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 28-31. Sunrise 7:04
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy with Highs 61-69 (East to West…65-66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/S 10-20
THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 39-46 (East to West…41-44 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy & Warm with Highs 69-76 (East to West…74-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart