Red Flag WARNING (High Fire Danger) 10am to 7pm Thursday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40. Sunset 6:07

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 28-31. Sunrise 7:04

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy with Highs 61-69 (East to West…65-66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/S 10-20

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 39-46 (East to West…41-44 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy & Warm with Highs 69-76 (East to West…74-75 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart