Red Flag WARNING (High Fire Danger) 10am to 7pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40.  Sunset 6:07
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Cold with Lows 28-31.  Sunrise 7:04
THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy with Highs 61-69 (East to West…65-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/S 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 39-46 (East to West…41-44 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Windy & Warm with Highs 69-76 (East to West…74-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart