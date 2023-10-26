OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Extremely Warm with Lows 66-70.  Sunrise 7:10

FRIDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Diminishing.  Windy, Very Warm, & Humid with Highs 76-82 (East to West…80-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 15-25

FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Warm Lows of 54-62 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Diminishing then Increasing Late in the Afternoon or Evening.  Highs 61-69 (West to East…65-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart