FATHER’S DAY: Plenty of sunshine with very low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and cool. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Calm winds.

MONDAY: Sunny, hot, but still not humid. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and warmer. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.