SUNDAY: Clear skies and pleasant temperatures, but windy conditions during the day. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Staying clear and mild. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Calm south winds.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny, windy and warmer. Humidity rises, but remains tolerable. Highs 85-90. South winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.