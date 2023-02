MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with warmer highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, not as cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and very windy. Showers possible late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain ends with partial clearing late. Warm with lows around 50.