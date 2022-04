SUNDAY: Expect a good amount of sunshine during the day before clouds increase Sunday evening. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible after 1am. Mild lows in the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Morning showers, then dry and mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers returning. Lows in the middle 40s.