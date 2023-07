SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, with more clouds across western Kentucky. An isolated shower is possible along the Western Kentucky Parkway, but most of the Tri-State stays dry. Cooler highs in the low to mid 80s. North winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and pleasantly cool. Lows 60-65. Calm winds out of the north.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light northwest wind around 5 mph.