SUNDAY: Sunshine returns and temperatures begin to warm. Highs 45-50. Winds out of the west-northwest 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and calm conditions. Not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Clear skies and even warmer. Highs 50-55. Southwest winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warmer. Overnight lows in the lower 30s.