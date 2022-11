EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:38

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing. Cold with Lows 26-32 (Northwest to Southeast…28-30 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:32

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy & Chilly with Highs 39-45 (Northwest to Southeast…42-43 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 15-25

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Cold with Lows 22-24.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Cold with Highs 37-42. Winds WSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart