EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/Storms Mainly Southeast of Evansville.  Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:13

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog Developing.  Warm with Lows 69-73.  Sunrise 5:39

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing Later in the Afternoon Mainly Southwest of Evansville.  Hot & Humid with Highs 91-98 (East to West…93-94 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/S 5-10

FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers during the Evening, Increasing from the West Overnight.  Warm with Lows 69-73.

SATURDAY:  Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Along/East of US 41 Early in the Afternoon) Diminishing After Noon from West to East as Clouds Give Way to Some Sun.  Veyr Humid with Highs 86-93 (North to Southwest…89-91 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart