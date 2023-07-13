EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/Storms Mainly Southeast of Evansville. Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:13

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog Developing. Warm with Lows 69-73. Sunrise 5:39

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing Later in the Afternoon Mainly Southwest of Evansville. Hot & Humid with Highs 91-98 (East to West…93-94 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers during the Evening, Increasing from the West Overnight. Warm with Lows 69-73.

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Along/East of US 41 Early in the Afternoon) Diminishing After Noon from West to East as Clouds Give Way to Some Sun. Veyr Humid with Highs 86-93 (North to Southwest…89-91 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart