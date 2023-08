SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and turning cooler. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine with lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Northeast winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, then a few clouds late in the evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.