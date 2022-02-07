Quiet Week Underway with Much Warmer Air on the Way

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy & Cold.  Temps Falling into/thru the 20s.  Sunset 5:20
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 17-24 (Northeast to Southwest…22-23 in the Evansville Metro with Temps Rising Overnight).  Sunrise 6:48
TUESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Breezy with Highs 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…49-50 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Not too Cold.  Lows 34-40 (Northwest to Southeast…35-38 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Highs 46-52 (North to South…48-50 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories