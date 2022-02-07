Quiet Week Underway with Much Warmer Air on the Way

EVENING: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Temps Falling into/thru the 20s. Sunset 5:20
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 17-24 (Northeast to Southwest…22-23 in the Evansville Metro with Temps Rising Overnight). Sunrise 6:48
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy with Highs 46-52 (Northeast to Southwest…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 10-20
TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Not too Cold. Lows 34-40 (Northwest to Southeast…35-38 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 46-52 (North to South…48-50 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 5-15
