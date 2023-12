TONIGHT: Scattered showers possible. Staying warm and turning windy. Lows in the low to mid 50s before rising overnight into the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15-20 mph, gusting above 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms increasing into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Storms taper off late in the evening. Mostly cloudy but turning colder. Lows in the low to mid 30s.