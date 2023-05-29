Ozone ALERT for the Evansville Area Tuesday​

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:05

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 60-62.  Sunrise 5:30

TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance East of US 41 in the Afternoon).  Highs 81-86.  Winds N/SE 5-10

TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Ending Early.  Lows 64-67.

WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 83-87.  Winds SSE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart