Ozone ALERT for the Evansville Area Tuesday
EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:05
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 60-62. Sunrise 5:30
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance East of US 41 in the Afternoon). Highs 81-86. Winds N/SE 5-10
TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Ending Early. Lows 64-67.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 83-87. Winds SSE 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart