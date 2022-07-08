EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Storms Developing/Moving in from the West (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:15
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 69-72.  Sunrise 5:36
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing from North to South with a Few Showers (Best Chance After Noon Across Western Kentucky).  Warm & Humid with Highs 75-90 (North to South…83-86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15
SAT NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 60-69 (North to South…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).
SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Pleasant with Highs 82-89 (Northwest to Southeast…85-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-15

