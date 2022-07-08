EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Storms Developing/Moving in from the West (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:15

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Warm with Lows 69-72. Sunrise 5:36

SATURDAY: Some Clearing from North to South with a Few Showers (Best Chance After Noon Across Western Kentucky). Warm & Humid with Highs 75-90 (North to South…83-86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 60-69 (North to South…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 82-89 (Northwest to Southeast…85-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart