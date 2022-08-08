EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 7:52
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 71-76.  Sunrise 6:00
TUESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Showers/T’Showers.  Very Humid with Highs 83-88.  Winds W 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Warm with Lows 69-71.
WEDNESDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing from North to South.  Warm & Humid with Highs 82-86.  Winds SW/N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart