EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 7:52

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 71-76. Sunrise 6:00

TUESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Showers/T’Showers. Very Humid with Highs 83-88. Winds W 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Lows 69-71.

WEDNESDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing from North to South. Warm & Humid with Highs 82-86. Winds SW/N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart