TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, mainly across western Kentucky. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to sunshine during the day. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Lows around 60.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances increase overnight and early Wednesday morning.