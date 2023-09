TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds overnight. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible late, mainly over southern Illinois. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy early with scattered showers possible, mainly along and west of the Wabash River. Turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.