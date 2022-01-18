Rain Changing to Snow Later Wednesday

Winter Weather ADVISORY 4pm Wednesday thru 6am Thursday for Northwest Kentucky & Areas South of I-64 in Indiana (Except Posey County)
EVENING: Clouds Thickening. Cool with Temps 45-40. Sunset 4:58
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Cool with Lows 35-40. Sunrise 7:03
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with Rain Developing in the Morning, then Changing to Snow After Noon from Northwest to Southeast. Breezy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 43-48, then Temps Falling into & thru the 30s After Noon. Winds SW/N 10-20
WED NIGHT: Snow Ending during the Evening (Total Accumulations of 1-3″ in the ADVISORY Area), then Some Clearing. Windy & Cold with Lows 15-18.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 25-29. Winds N 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart