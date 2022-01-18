Rain Changing to Snow Later Wednesday

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Winter Weather ADVISORY 4pm Wednesday thru 6am Thursday for Northwest Kentucky & Areas South of I-64 in Indiana (Except Posey County)​

​EVENING:  Clouds Thickening.  Cool with Temps 45-40.  Sunset 4:58
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Cool with Lows 35-40.  Sunrise 7:03
WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy with Rain Developing in the Morning, then Changing to Snow After Noon from Northwest to Southeast.  Breezy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 43-48, then Temps Falling into & thru the 30s After Noon.  Winds SW/N 10-20
WED NIGHT:  Snow Ending during the Evening (Total Accumulations of 1-3″ in the ADVISORY Area), then Some Clearing.  Windy & Cold with Lows 15-18.
THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 25-29.  Winds N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories