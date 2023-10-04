EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 6:29

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Moving in from the West Late. Warm with Lows 61-66. Sunrise 6:49

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Increasing during the Morning then Diminishing from West to East Later in the Afternoon. Highs 68-75 (Northwest to Southeast…70-72 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-15

THU NIGHT: Some Clearing with Scattered Rain Ending in the Evening then Some Fog Developing Overnight. Lows 53-59 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy with Highs 69-73. Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart