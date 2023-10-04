EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 6:29

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Moving in from the West Late.  Warm with Lows 61-66.  Sunrise 6:49

THURSDAY:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing during the Morning then Diminishing from West to East Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 68-75 (Northwest to Southeast…70-72 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Some Clearing with Scattered Rain Ending in the Evening then Some Fog Developing Overnight.  Lows 53-59 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy with Highs 69-73.  Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart