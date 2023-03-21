EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain Diminishing from West to East.  Breezy with Near Steady Temps in the Low-Mid 40s.  Sunset 7:03.

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Showers (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky).  Breezy & Not too Cold with Temps Rising thru the 40s.  Sunrise 6:51

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Best Chance North of I-64 during the Morning).  Windy with Highs 57-63 (East to West…60-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers.  Very Windy & Warm with Lows 55-61 (East to West…57-60 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Mainly North of the Ohio River in the Afternoon.  Very Windy & Warm with Highs 71-81 (North to South…74-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 25-35

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart