EVENING: Cloudy with Rain Diminishing from West to East. Breezy with Near Steady Temps in the Low-Mid 40s. Sunset 7:03.

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Showers (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky). Breezy & Not too Cold with Temps Rising thru the 40s. Sunrise 6:51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers (Best Chance North of I-64 during the Morning). Windy with Highs 57-63 (East to West…60-61 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Very Windy & Warm with Lows 55-61 (East to West…57-60 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Mainly North of the Ohio River in the Afternoon. Very Windy & Warm with Highs 71-81 (North to South…74-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 25-35

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart