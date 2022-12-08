EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain (Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River) Diminishing. Not too Chilly with Some Fog & Temps 50-45. Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle/Fog. Mild with Lows 42-48 (Northeast to Southwest…45-47 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:55

FRIDAY: Spotty Showers Early, then Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon from West to East. Mild with Highs 54-62 (Northeast to West…58-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/W 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Not too Cold with Lows 36-44 (Northwest to Southeast…39-41 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest during the Morning then Diminishing After Noon. Highs 49-54. Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart