EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain (Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River) Diminishing.  Not too Chilly with Some Fog & Temps 50-45.  Sunset 4:30

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle/Fog.  Mild with Lows 42-48 (Northeast to Southwest…45-47 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:55

FRIDAY:  Spotty Showers Early, then Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon from West to East.  Mild with Highs 54-62 (Northeast to West…58-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/W 5-10

FRI NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Not too Cold with Lows 36-44 (Northwest to Southeast…39-41 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the Southwest during the Morning then Diminishing After Noon.  Highs 49-54.  Winds V 5-15

