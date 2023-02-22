EVENING: Rain Ending Early, then Some Clearing. Winds Diminishing & Very Warm with Near Steady Temps in the Upper 50s/Lower 60s. Sunset 5:36

OVERNIGHT: Clearing. Very Warm with Lows 53-60 (North to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:30

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Warm with Mid-Day Highs of 60-79 (Northwest to Southeast…68-74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 15-25

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 28-37 (North to Southeast…30-32 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 44-51 (Northwest to Southeast…48-49 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart