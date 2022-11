EVENING: Some Clearing with a Few Showers South & East of Evansville Ending Early. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 5:52

OVERNIGHT: Clearing with Some Fog (Possibly Dense) Developing. Not too Chilly with Lows 48-49. Sunrise 7:16

TUESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 70-73. Winds SSW 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Not too Chilly with Lows 47-50.

WEDNESDAY: Clearing. Very Warm with Highs 72-76. Winds S/SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart