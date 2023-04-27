EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Scattered Showers from South to North.  Cool with Near Steady Temps in the Mid-Upper 50s.  Sunset 7:37

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending.  Lows 50-54.  Sunrise 5:58

FRIDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon with Spotty Showers.  Cool with Highs 62-68 (Northeast to Northwest…65-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 43-50 (Northeast to West…48-49 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Developing After Noon.  Breezy with Highs 64-70 (Northwest to East…67-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart