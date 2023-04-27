EVENING: Cloudy with Rain Diminishing to Scattered Showers from South to North. Cool with Near Steady Temps in the Mid-Upper 50s. Sunset 7:37

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending. Lows 50-54. Sunrise 5:58

FRIDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon with Spotty Showers. Cool with Highs 62-68 (Northeast to Northwest…65-66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 43-50 (Northeast to West…48-49 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Developing After Noon. Breezy with Highs 64-70 (Northwest to East…67-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart