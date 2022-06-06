EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Few T’Showers Diminishing. Cool with Near Steady Temps Around 70. Sunset 8:10

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers Ending and Some Patchy Fog Developing. Lows 64-68. Sunrise 5:27

TUESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Humid with Highs 79-84. Winds SW/N 5-10

TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 62-68 (Northeast to Southwest…66-67 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 80-83. Winds E/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart