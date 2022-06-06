EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Few T’Showers Diminishing.  Cool with Near Steady Temps Around 70.  Sunset 8:10
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers Ending and Some Patchy Fog Developing.  Lows 64-68.  Sunrise 5:27
TUESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Humid with Highs 79-84.  Winds SW/N 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 62-68 (Northeast to Southwest…66-67 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 80-83.  Winds E/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart