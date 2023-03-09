EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 5:51

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy with Lows 34-37.  Sunrise 6:09

FRIDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun (More Sun Southwest of Evansville).  Windy & Chilly with Highs 42-49 (Northeast to South…Around 48 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 15-25

FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 27-32.

SATURDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Rain Moving in from the West After 3:00 pm.  Highs 49-52.  Winds ENE 5-10 

