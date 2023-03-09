EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 5:51

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy with Lows 34-37. Sunrise 6:09

FRIDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun (More Sun Southwest of Evansville). Windy & Chilly with Highs 42-49 (Northeast to South…Around 48 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 27-32.

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Rain Moving in from the West After 3:00 pm. Highs 49-52. Winds ENE 5-10

