Wind ADVISORY 6am to 6pm Thursday​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 5:30

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible) Moving In (More Numerous Northwest of Evansville). Windy & Warm with Lows 52-56. Sunrise 6:38

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms Increasing (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Across Western Kentucky from 1-4pm), then Ending Late. Strong Winds, Cool, but Turning Cooler After Noon with Mid-Day Highs of 55-69 (Northwest to Southeast…61-65 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 25-35

THU NIGHT: Some Clearing After Midnight with Strong Winds Diminishing. Cold with Lows 15-25 (Northwest to Southeast…21-23 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny. Cold with Highs 36-40. Winds NW/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart