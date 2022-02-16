Wind ADVISORY 6am to 6pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Windy & Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 5:30
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers (Thunder Possible) Moving In (More Numerous Northwest of Evansville).  Windy & Warm with Lows 52-56.  Sunrise 6:38
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms Increasing (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance Across Western Kentucky from 1-4pm), then Ending Late.  Strong Winds, Cool, but Turning Cooler After Noon with Mid-Day Highs of 55-69 (Northwest to Southeast…61-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 25-35
THU NIGHT:  Some Clearing After Midnight with Strong Winds Diminishing. Cold with Lows 15-25 (Northwest to Southeast…21-23 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Becoming Mostly Sunny.  Cold with Highs 36-40.  Winds NW/SW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart