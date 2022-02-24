Winter Weather ADVISORY for Southern Illinois until Midnight​​

EVENING: Cloudy with Rain (Freezing Rain in Southern Illinois) Diminishing. Very Cold with Near Steady Temps of 36-32. Sunset 5:38

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending. Turning Windy with Lows 21-29 (West to East…26-27 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Very Cold with Winds Diminishing. Highs 34-40 (Northwest to Southeast…35-37 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Some Clearing. Cold with Lows 12-25 (Northwest to Southeast…23-25 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun North/More Clouds South). Cold with Highs 35-47 (Northwest to Southeast…42-45 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart