Winter Weather ADVISORY for Southern Illinois until Midnight​
EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain (Freezing Rain in Southern Illinois) Diminishing. Very Cold with Near Steady Temps of 36-32.  Sunset 5:38
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending.  Turning Windy with Lows 21-29 (West to East…26-27 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:27
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Very Cold with Winds Diminishing.  Highs 34-40 (Northwest to Southeast…35-37 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Cold with Lows 12-25 (Northwest to Southeast…23-25 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun North/More Clouds South).  Cold with Highs 35-47 (Northwest to Southeast…42-45 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart