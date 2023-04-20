EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing Mainly North & West of Evansville.  Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:31

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous West of US 41).  Lows 51-61 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:07

FRIDAY:  Cloudy with Rain (Thunder Possible) Increasing during the Morning then Diminishing After Noon.  Cool Highs of 60-69 (61-63 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Rain Increasing during the Evening (Heaviest East of US 41), then Ending Overnight followed by Some Clearing.  Chilly Lows of 40-42.

SATURDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers After Noon.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 55-65 (Northwest to Southeast…58-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart