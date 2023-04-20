EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing Mainly North & West of Evansville. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:31

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous West of US 41). Lows 51-61 (Northwest to Southeast…52-53 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:07

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Rain (Thunder Possible) Increasing during the Morning then Diminishing After Noon. Cool Highs of 60-69 (61-63 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Rain Increasing during the Evening (Heaviest East of US 41), then Ending Overnight followed by Some Clearing. Chilly Lows of 40-42.

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers After Noon. Windy & Chilly with Highs 55-65 (Northwest to Southeast…58-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart