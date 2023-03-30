EVENING: Increasing Clouds. Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:11

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain (Thunder Possible) Moving In, then Diminishing Around Daybreak. Turning Windy & Warmer with Lows 52-56, but Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 6:37

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending Later in the Morning, then Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Developing Late in the Afternoon (More Numerous West of US 41). Very Windy & Mild with Highs 67-71. Winds S 20-30

FRI NIGHT: Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Threat West-Southwest of Evansville) Increasing during the Evening, then Ending from West to East by Midnight followed by Clearing Skies. Very Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 42-49 (Northwest to Southeast…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds in the Morning, then Some Clearing After Noon. Very Windy & Chilly with Highs 52-62 (Northeast to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart