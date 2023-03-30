EVENING:  Increasing Clouds.  Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:11

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain (Thunder Possible) Moving In, then Diminishing Around Daybreak.  Turning Windy & Warmer with Lows 52-56, but Temps Rising towards Daybreak.  Sunrise 6:37

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Ending Later in the Morning, then Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Developing Late in the Afternoon (More Numerous West of US 41).  Very Windy & Mild with Highs 67-71.  Winds S 20-30

FRI NIGHT:  Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Threat West-Southwest of Evansville) Increasing during the Evening, then Ending from West to East by Midnight followed by Clearing Skies.  Very Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 42-49 (Northwest to Southeast…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Increasing Clouds in the Morning, then Some Clearing After Noon.  Very Windy & Chilly with Highs 52-62 (Northeast to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart