EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (More Numerous North & West of Evansville). Mild with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Increasing, then Diminishing Around Daybreak. Breezy & Mild with Lows 43-44. Sunrise 6:47

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers. Windy & Mild with Highs 55-60. Winds SSW 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers Ending Early. Mild with Lows 43-49 (43-45 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Highs 53-59 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 55 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart