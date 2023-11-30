EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (More Numerous North & West of Evansville).  Mild with Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing, then Diminishing Around Daybreak.  Breezy & Mild with Lows 43-44.  Sunrise 6:47

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers.  Windy & Mild with Highs 55-60.  Winds SSW 15-25

FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers Ending Early.  Mild with Lows 43-49 (43-45 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Highs 53-59 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 55 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart