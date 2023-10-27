EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Moving into Areas Mainly Northwest of Evansville.  Very Warm with Temps Falling to Around 70.  Sunset 5:57

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible).  Warm with Lows 51-62 (Northwest to Southeast…56-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:12

SATURDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Ending in the Morning then Steadier Rain Developing from the Southwest Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 55-66 (Northwest to South…61-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N 5-10

SAT NIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing then Diminishing towards Daybreak.  Warm with Lows 51-59 (Northwest to Southeast…54-56 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain, Increasing Later in the Afternoon.  Cool with Highs 50-59 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart