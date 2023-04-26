EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:36

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 43-49 (Northeast to Southwest…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:59

THURSDAY:  Clouds Thickening with Rain Moving in from the South during the Morning then Diminishing Later in the Afternoon.  Breezy & Cool with Highs 58-66 (Southwest to Northeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro).  

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (and T’Showers Mainly South & East of Evansville), Ending After Midnight.  Lows 52-57.

FRIDAY:  Clouds with Spotty Showers Giving Way to Some Sun Late in the Afternoon.  Cool with Highs 65-70.  Winds SW/NW 5-15

