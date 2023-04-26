EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:36

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 43-49 (Northeast to Southwest…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:59

THURSDAY: Clouds Thickening with Rain Moving in from the South during the Morning then Diminishing Later in the Afternoon. Breezy & Cool with Highs 58-66 (Southwest to Northeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro).

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (and T’Showers Mainly South & East of Evansville), Ending After Midnight. Lows 52-57.

FRIDAY: Clouds with Spotty Showers Giving Way to Some Sun Late in the Afternoon. Cool with Highs 65-70. Winds SW/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart