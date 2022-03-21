EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Late Mainly North & West of Evansville. Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:03

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible – More Numerous North & West of Evansville). Mild with Lows 50-54. Sunrise 6:51

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing (Heavy Rain Possible After Noon). Windy with Highs 55-72 (Northwest to Southeast…63-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E 15-25

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Breezy & Mild with Lows 49-51.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Diminishing. Very Windy with Mid-Day Highs 57-64 (Northwest to Southeast…60-61 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling After Noon. Winds SSW 20-30

