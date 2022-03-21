EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Late Mainly North & West of Evansville. Mild with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:03
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible – More Numerous North & West of Evansville).  Mild with Lows 50-54.  Sunrise 6:51
TUESDAY:  Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing (Heavy Rain Possible After Noon).  Windy with Highs 55-72 (Northwest to Southeast…63-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E 15-25
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Breezy & Mild with Lows 49-51.
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Diminishing.  Very Windy with Mid-Day Highs 57-64 (Northwest to Southeast…60-61 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling After Noon.  Winds SSW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart