EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into the 20s.  Sunset 4:43

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 23-24.  Sunrise 7:07

FRIDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Highs 42-48 (Northwest to Southeast…45-46 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/SE 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the West during the Evening, then Ending Around Daybreak (Possibly as Some Wet Snow Across Northern Portions of the Tri-State).  Not too Cold with Lows 33-36.

SATURDAY:  Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain.  Highs 41-46.  Winds E/W 5

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart