EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 4:43

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 23-24. Sunrise 7:07

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing. Highs 42-48 (Northwest to Southeast…45-46 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/SE 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the West during the Evening, then Ending Around Daybreak (Possibly as Some Wet Snow Across Northern Portions of the Tri-State). Not too Cold with Lows 33-36.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain. Highs 41-46. Winds E/W 5

