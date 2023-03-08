EVENING: Some Clearing. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 5:50

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 33-38. Sunrise 6:11

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the West After 3:00 pm. Highs 49-58 (Northwest to Southeast…52-54 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/SE 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East Late Evening/Early Overnight. Lows 34-41 (Northwest to Southeast…37-38 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Chilly with Highs 45-49. Winds W/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart