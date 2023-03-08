EVENING:  Some Clearing.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 5:50

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 33-38.  Sunrise 6:11

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Moving in from the West After 3:00 pm.  Highs 49-58 (Northwest to Southeast…52-54 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/SE 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Ending from West to East Late Evening/Early Overnight.  Lows 34-41 (Northwest to Southeast…37-38 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 45-49.  Winds W/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart