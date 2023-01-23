Winter Storm WATCH 9pm Tuesday thru Noon Wednesday for Edwards, Wabash, & Wayne Counties in Illinois​

EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 5:03

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 27-30.  Sunrise 7:01

TUESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Not too Cold with Highs 46-49.  Winds SW/E 5-10

TUE NIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Moving in during the Evening, Mixing with/Changing to Snow After Midnight Mainly Across the Northwest Half of the Tri-State.  Turning Breezy & Not too Cold with Lows 35-38.

WEDNESDAY:  Cloudy with Rain/Snow Diminishing Early (Total Accumulations of Less than 1″ in the Evansville Metro with 1-3″ Northwest of Evansville).  Windy with Mid-Day Highs of 37-41.  Winds E/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart