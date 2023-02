TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low to mid 40s north of the Ohio River, upper 40s across western Kentucky.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers increasing. Rain could be heavy at times. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s, rising to the upper 50s and low 60s by midnight.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain and thunderstorms continue. Turning warm and very windy overnight. Temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10-20 mph.