SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated afternoon t-storms possible. Hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible late. Warm and muggy, lows 70-75.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs 85-90. Southwest winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms continuing. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70.