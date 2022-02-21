Flash Flood WATCH Midnight thru Tuesday Evening​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing.  Windy & Warm with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 5:35
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Breezy & Warm with Lows 55-58.  Sunrise 6:31
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance South of I-64), Ending Late.  Windy & Warm with Mid-Day HIghs of 64-70 (North to South…Around 66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 15-25
TUE NIGHT:  Some Clearing with Winds Diminishing.  Lows 25-30.
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Cold with Highs 36-43 (Northwest to Southeast…40-41 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart