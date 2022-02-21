Flash Flood WATCH Midnight thru Tuesday Evening​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing. Windy & Warm with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 5:35

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Breezy & Warm with Lows 55-58. Sunrise 6:31

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance South of I-64), Ending Late. Windy & Warm with Mid-Day HIghs of 64-70 (North to South…Around 66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 15-25

TUE NIGHT: Some Clearing with Winds Diminishing. Lows 25-30.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Cold with Highs 36-43 (Northwest to Southeast…40-41 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart