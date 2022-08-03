EVENING: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Moving into Mainly Wayne, Clay, & Richland Counties in Illinois (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 7:5 OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing as they Move into Areas Mainly North & West of Evansville (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Southern Illinois). Warm with Lows 73-76. Sunrise 5:56

THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible East of US 231). Very Humid with Highs 81-87 (Northwest to Southeast…83-84 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 5-10

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 71-73.

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Very Humid with Highs 84-88. Winds E/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart