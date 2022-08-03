EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Moving into Mainly Wayne, Clay, & Richland Counties in Illinois (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 7:5 OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing as they Move into Areas Mainly North & West of Evansville (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Across Southern Illinois).  Warm with Lows 73-76.  Sunrise 5:56
THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible East of US 231).  Very Humid with Highs 81-87 (Northwest to Southeast…83-84 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 71-73.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Very Humid with Highs 84-88.  Winds E/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart