Flood WATCH until 1:00 am Saturday…Wind ADVISORY for Southwest Indiana & Hancock County, KY 3am to Noon Saturday​​

EVENING: Rain Increasing with Some Storms (Severe Storm Possible…Best Chance Across Western KY). Temps in the 50s. Sunset 7:06

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending from West to East. Turning Very Windy but Not too Cold with Lows 42-50 (Northwest to East…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:46

SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing. Very Windy in the Morning with Winds Diminshing After Noon. Highs 54-67 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 15-35.

SAT NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 37-42.

SUNDAY: Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Later in the Afternoon. Highs 63-67. Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart