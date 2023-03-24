Flood WATCH until 1:00 am Saturday…Wind ADVISORY for Southwest Indiana & Hancock County, KY 3am to Noon Saturday​

EVENING:  Rain Increasing with Some Storms (Severe Storm Possible…Best Chance Across Western KY).  Temps in the 50s.  Sunset 7:06

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending from West to East.  Turning Very Windy but Not too Cold with Lows 42-50 (Northwest to East…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:46

SATURDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Very Windy in the Morning with Winds Diminshing After Noon.  Highs 54-67 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 15-35.

SAT NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 37-42.

SUNDAY:  Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 63-67.  Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart