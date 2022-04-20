EVENING: Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing. Windy with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 7:31

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers. Windy but Not too Chilly with Lows 53-55. Sunrise 6:06

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers Diminishing & Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon (More Northwest of Evansville). Breezy with Highs 67-76 (Southeast to Northwest…70-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 10-20

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers After Midnight (Best Chance North of I-64). Not too Chilly with Lows 52-58 (Northeast to Southwest…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers After Noon. Windy & Warm with Highs 78-81. Winds E/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart