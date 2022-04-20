EVENING:  Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing.  Windy with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 7:31
OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers.  Windy but Not too Chilly with Lows 53-55.  Sunrise 6:06
THURSDAY:  Scattered Showers Diminishing & Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon (More Northwest of Evansville).  Breezy with Highs 67-76 (Southeast to Northwest…70-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers After Midnight (Best Chance North of I-64).  Not too Chilly with Lows 52-58 (Northeast to Southwest…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers After Noon.  Windy & Warm with Highs 78-81.  Winds E/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart