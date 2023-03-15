EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 6:57

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 32-36 (Temps Rising towards Daybreak). Sunrise 7:00

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Gradually Moving in from the West After Noon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville). Very Windy with Highs 55-62 (Northeast to Southeast…58-59 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/S 20-30

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing (Thunder Possible South), then Diminishing After Midnight. Very Windy with Lows 34-42 (Northwest to Southeast…37-39 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers East of US 41 Ending Early, then Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun from West to East After Noon. Very Windy & Cold with Highs 43-46. Winds W/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart