EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 6:57

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 32-36 (Temps Rising towards Daybreak).  Sunrise 7:00

THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Gradually Moving in from the West After Noon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville).  Very Windy with Highs 55-62 (Northeast to Southeast…58-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/S 20-30

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Increasing (Thunder Possible South), then Diminishing After Midnight.  Very Windy with Lows 34-42 (Northwest to Southeast…37-39 in the Evansville Metro).

FRIDAY:  Scattered Showers East of US 41 Ending Early, then Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun from West to East After Noon.  Very Windy & Cold with Highs 43-46.  Winds W/NW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart