EVENING: Cloudy with Rain Increasing (Possibly Mixed with Snow Across Wayne County, IL) from Southwest to Northeast. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:44

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain (Possibly Mixed with Snow Across Dubois & Perry Counties in Indiana), Diminishing by Daybreak. Not too Cold with Lows 31-34. Sunrise 7:07

SATURDAY: Cloudy with Spotty Sprinkles. Highs 41-46. Winds E/W 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Cloudy with a Few Showers. Not too Cold with Lows 33-35.

SUNDAY: Clouds & Spotty Showers Giving Way to Some Sun from West to East. Breezy with Highs 41-47 (Northeast to South…43-44 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart