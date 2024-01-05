EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing (Possibly Mixed with Snow Across Wayne County, IL) from Southwest to Northeast.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:44

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain (Possibly Mixed with Snow Across Dubois & Perry Counties in Indiana), Diminishing by Daybreak.  Not too Cold with Lows 31-34.  Sunrise 7:07

SATURDAY:  Cloudy with Spotty Sprinkles.  Highs 41-46.  Winds E/W 5-10

SAT NIGHT:  Cloudy with a Few Showers.  Not too Cold with Lows 33-35.

SUNDAY:  Clouds & Spotty Showers Giving Way to Some Sun from West to East.  Breezy with Highs 41-47 (Northeast to South…43-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart